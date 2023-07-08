Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

GAME ON: What is Alex Volkanovski's Greatest Hit?

Updated July 8 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOAT: Alex Volkanovski's featherweight resume is unmatched.
GOAT: Alex Volkanovski's featherweight resume is unmatched.

When you go by the moniker 'Alexander The Great', you'd expect to boast a pretty impressive highlight reel. Even more so when you're the consensus best featherweight to ever step inside a UFC octagon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.