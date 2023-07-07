The hundreds of Illawarra skateboarders keen for a slice of the CitySkate action in Wollongong this weekend, might prompt the organiser into more regular visits.
"The response has just been phenomenal," said Chris Vaughan, co-owner of Concrete Skate Supply, home of the Concrete Riders.
"It's our first time in Wollongong and we actually have wait list of 40 to every session so we will be having discussions about how we come back more regularly."
Pro riders George Richards, Marley Rae and Ryan Helm will be in town as will New Zealand No.1 Lenard Tejada.
CitySkate will take place on a specially designed street course in the Crown Street Mall including a custom-built six-foot half-pipe which will debut at the Wollongong event.
And while the pro-riders are a big attraction, the emphasis will be on fun and understanding the urban sport better.
"Skating can build confidence and fitness and our community thrives on respect so it's great for kids to be a part of that. At the end of the day though, our sport is great fun and that is what we want to share," Mr Vaughan said.
CitySkate runs from 10am to 3pm each day and spectators are welcome to come along and enjoy all the action.
Wollongong Central marketing manager Julia Davidson said CitySkate offers fun for everyone, regardless of ability or skill level.
"It's not often you get to see the pros in action and learn from them at the same time. There's going to be a lot of energy in the mall and throughout the centre and we're expecting some spectacular fun."
The days will end with Jam X competitions with plenty of giveaways and prizes.
