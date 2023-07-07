Grief has a way of slapping you in the face, literally, Emily King said as she spoke to many hundreds of mourners who came to honour her son Gervis Wililo in Kiama on Friday.
The 13-year-old died suddenly on June 16, not far from his family's home in Albion Park, and it lead to an outpouring of grief from the community.
It took her weeks to be able to sort through the basket of dirty laundry in his room after he died. When she finally did and was pulling out the clothes, Gervis' Shellharbour Stingrays jersey flicked out and slapped her in the head.
"Grief slaps you in the face, literally," Ms King told mourners at the service.
"This tragedy has pulled everything into a very sharp focus."
It was standing room only for the celebration of life service for Gervis at Kiama Pavilion, with many hundreds of teens standing arm-in-arm, often with tears streaming down their young faces.
The room was filled with people wearing South Sydney Rabbitohs (Gervis' favourite team) or Stingrays jerseys, while others wore t-shirts emblazoned with his face and the words 'forever 13'.
Rugby league, the Stingrays and a KFC meal (he was such a regular customer that his love of the fast food was mentioned multiple times during the service), were just some of the ways Gervis was known in his community.
To his teammates he was a skilled player; to his teachers - first at Mount Terry Public School, then at Albion Park High School - his "super power" was to crack jokes and get others to laugh; and to his church he was dedicated.
To his family - mother Emily King, father Kasian Wililo and brothers Harry and Moses, he was simply their Gervy.
"Gervis was always the most social, emphatic and entertaining brother," Ms King said.
"His life revolved around God first as his social media will tell you, then family, then football."
He loved the South Sydney Rabbitohs and had a knack for being able to score a selfie with many NRL greats, often forcing his family to hang around for hours after games so he could get a photo.
"I think he was destined to be a future second rower for the Bunnies," Ms King said.
She praised Stingrays players for their support and their visits to her home since Gervis died, and she urged them to never be a stranger.
"Please, promise me boys, that every time you score a try you look up ... I guarantee you he's watching you," she said.
"Like the Ed Sheeran song, I wish that heaven had opening hours, but alas it's full time."
Mr Wililo told those gathered how his son was very humble, caring and generous, a real team player.
"I am and have always been very proud of you. I love you," he said.
On the footy field Gervis had soft hands and the ability to move the ball with ease, his Stingrays coach Matt Coelho said.
"He had this unique skill to offload the ball at the perfect time," he said. "He played hard but he played fair."
With a softly spoken tone and infectious smile, Gervis encouraged those around him to give their best.
"If things weren't going our way Gervis would pipe up 'boys it's ok'," Mr Coelho said.
Through tears he said the club will never be the same, and ended by saying "it's been a privilege to know you mate".
Gervis had epilepsy and during his short life had many seizures, after one he told his mother he'd "come back from being with the great and kind Jesus", Ms King said during the service.
His faith was strong, and after another seizure he said he wanted to be baptised.
Reverend Josh Ackland said he felt like "a trap door had opened under my feet and I was falling" when he was told Gervis had died.
He had this unique skill to offload the ball at the perfect time. He played hard but he played fair.- Stingrays Junior Rugby League Club coach Matt Coelho
He told those gathered it was normal and right to grieve Gervy's death.
"We're in a dark valley without Gervis ... we have each other and we have our memories," he said.
"We don't have to worry if Gervy made the cut, we know he did ... we know where Gervy is and most importantly we know who he is with, he is with his shepherd."
After the service mourners filed outside to form a guard of honour as Gervis' coffin was brought down the stairs towards his friends as they performed an emotional haka.
The service program had a poem written by his mother Emily King called The Great Football Field in the Sky, which features an illustration of the player who wore the number 12 jersey.
The Great Football Field in the Sky by Emily King
You got the call up bub
Off the bench and up you went,
Just like that
No time for goodbyes
Our hearts are hurting but you're
Up there Shining
Under the floodlights of
The Great Footy Field in the Sky.
I went to watch the boys play today
They did you proud bub
Played with your heart and restraint
Gee there were some terrible calls
But they rose above
Like you always did
They were down at half time but
Matt told them to dig deep and think of you
Then, almost as if your spirit wove magic
Between the paddock and the heavens
And just like that
There were goose steps and fends
Off loads and hit ups and
WHAM
The smashed them bub!
We embraced and shook hands
They did you proud
They sang your team song so loud
I'm sure I heard you joining in
Then I waited
And I just kept waiting
Waiting for you to come out of the sheds
But you didn't come
Help us in the waiting little one
Help us to laugh when we think of your face
Your silly selfies and quirky voices
Your impeccable fashion
And heart of a lion
Astounding kindness.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
