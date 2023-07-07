Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Ronald Albert Green jailed for ransacking disabled couple's Berkeley unit

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 7 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ronald Albert Green ransacked a couple's Berkeley unit in July last year. Picture from Facebook.
Ronald Albert Green ransacked a couple's Berkeley unit in July last year. Picture from Facebook.

A man who ransacked a disabled couple's unit and made off with a stash of jewellery, Xbox games, and 40 packets of cat food has been jailed for his "appalling" crimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.