A man who ransacked a disabled couple's unit and made off with a stash of jewellery, Xbox games, and 40 packets of cat food has been jailed for his "appalling" crimes.
Ronald Albert Green, 30, was temporarily staying at a Winnima Way, Berkeley unit complex on July 20 when he broke into a locked apartment below while the occupants were visiting family.
The couple - who are visually impaired and intellectually disabled - arrived home about 7pm to find their unit had been ransacked with items strewn across the floor.
The male victim found the front door lock had been damaged and a glove next to the stereo system in the living room had been left behind.
The couple contacted police when they noticed a stash of jewellery, a gold watch, two Bluetooth speakers, 32 Xbox games, 40 packets of cat food and a two kilogram tub of peanut butter had been stolen - totalling about $2,500 in value.
Some property - including the cat food and an empty jewellery box - were later found under a common stairwell in the unit block.
The next day, Green took it upon himself to knock on his victim's door and tell them he wasn't responsible for the break-in. Police arrived shortly after to forensically examine the unit and heard Green in an argument with another female neighbour, who accused him of the crime.
Officers attended the unit above and were granted permission by the woman to look for the stolen items inside, but the search yielded no result.
However Green came undone when his DNA was detected on the glove left behind in the unit. That afternoon, he was seen pawning off some of the jewellery and one of the speakers at Cash Converters for a total of $65.
He was arrested shortly after and subsequently pleaded guilty to break, enter and steal and two counts of disposing of stolen property.
Green learnt his fate at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, with the magistrate left with no other option but to impose a sentence of imprisonment.
"You were on bail when you committed these offences ... I can't really give you too much leniency," Magistrate Claire Girotto said.
"You broke into someone's place while they were away, that is a violation of a lot of things - their safety, their property.
"And you've done this before, that's another problem."
Defence lawyer Cate Doosey said Green understood how "appalling" and "exploitative" his behaviour was, but noted he had taken every opportunity to access programs to manage his aggression and emotions in custody.
Green, who was already behind bars, extended his jail stay to at least December 6 after he was sentenced to 10 months jail with a non-parole period of five months.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
