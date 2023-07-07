Give yourself a break and let your brain slow down

How do you know it's Friday? When you think you'll cruise into the weekend but then there's a fireball in the sky, a multi-million dollar drug bust, an earthquakes rumbling down the coast and a sizeable news story is embargoed until 5:30pm.
Yes - 5:30pm on a Friday!
Hang tight, the news will drop on our website and socials then.
But in the meantime that cruisy Friday turned into an action-packed, just-keep-moving-from-one-thing-to-the-next kind of day. Talk about exercising your brain!
And it won't end there. Tomorrow we'll be publishing a fascinating follow-up piece to reporter Tareyn Varley's deep dive on fast food giant McDonald's being accused of wage theft in the Illawarra.
A couple of weeks ago we published an article headlined: Dapto McDonald's under fire for ripping off teen workers.
Numerous teenagers and their parents shocked us with stories of Macca's "illegally" sending their teen workers on multiple unpaid breaks during quiet periods.
The Union for Workers in Retail, Fast Food and Warehousing (SDA) was disgusted by the practice and vowed to investigate further.
The next instalment is just as shocking as the revelations made the first time around. Don't miss it - online Saturday.
If you get the opportunity to let your brain slow down this weekend, grab it. There's the Winter Festival at Kiama, CitySkate in Wollongong and, if you're keen on rounding off NAIDOC Week with a special tournament, head to Wiseman Park Wollongong City Bowling Club for the inaugural Decky Robinson Indigenous Day.
Enjoy!
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
