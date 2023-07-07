Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Give yourself a break and let your brain slow down

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 7 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is it time to let your brain wind down?
Is it time to let your brain wind down?

How do you know it's Friday? When you think you'll cruise into the weekend but then there's a fireball in the sky, a multi-million dollar drug bust, an earthquakes rumbling down the coast and a sizeable news story is embargoed until 5:30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.