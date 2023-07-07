'No one thinks we're good enough': Albion Park record statement win against Lions

Albion Park have quashed any doubters after beating the high-flying Cringila 2-1 in a top of the table battle on Friday evening.
The Lions would have overtaken Park into first on the ladder with a win in front of their home fans, but the Eagles showed why they have been so dominant in 2023.
George Antoniou's men now go six points clear with six rounds remaining in the Illawarra Premier League.
Question marks were raised about APWE following a 2-0 loss to Olympic last round. However in less than 120 seconds those doubts were quashed when Liam Wille produced a sensational bit of skill down the right to turn his defender where he then blasted the ball into the roof of the net.
Cringila's talisman Peter Simonoski levelled the scores in the second half via the spot, before disaster struck for the Lions.
A miscommunication at the back between goalkeeper Nikola Ristevski and defender James Carli resulted in the latter heading the ball into his own net, beating his on-rushing stopper.
That own goal was enough to see the Eagles home and secure one hand on the premier's plate.
The Eagles were without an array of midfield options such as captain Brendan Fordham (NAIDOC rep duties) as well as Ethan Kambisios and Brendan Griffin (injuries), but a huge performance from youngster Tyler Bromham-Fuller saw APWE home.
He said the result was massive, not only after the Olympic loss, but the past month where Albion Park had surrendered a healthy gap at the top of the leader board.
"The last few weeks we've had to dig deep and we had to turn it around against one of the best in the league," he said.
Speaking on his performance, he said it was the type of game any footballer would relish.
"These are the games you play for, the top of the table clashes," Bromham-Fuller added.
"If you want to win a comp, you've got to show up in these games. So I'm glad I could do the job tonight."
For the rest of the round on Saturday: Wollongong United face Bellambi, Corrimal take on Bulli, Olympic host Port Kembla, Helensburgh travel to Coniston and South Coast lock horns with Tarrawanna in the late fixture.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.