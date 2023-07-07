Illawarra Mercury
'No one thinks we're good enough': Albion Park record statement win against Lions

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 7 2023 - 10:43pm, first published 10:30pm
Albion Park have gone six points clear at the top of the IPL ladder. Picture by Anna Warr
Albion Park have quashed any doubters after beating the high-flying Cringila 2-1 in a top of the table battle on Friday evening.

