There will be changed traffic conditions on Moss Vale Road in both directions from Kangaroo Valley over Sunday and Monday nights.
Maintenance work and vegetation trimming is due to be carried out between Bunkers Hill Road at Barrengarry, and Kangaroo Valley Road at Kangaroo Valley.
Work will be carried out from 6pm to 4am on Sunday, July 9 and Monday, July 10, weather permitting.
To reduce the traffic and noise impacts, work near residential properties will be carried out by 10pm.
Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
