A new viewing area is on the way to make Hill 60 - and its sweeping vistas of the Five Islands and Port Kembla Harbour - more accessible, with the council embarking on the next stage of its master plan for the area.
The works on the headland around the Marine Rescue tower will include the construction of concrete pavements for a viewing area and accessible footpath, pavement art about the history of Hill 60, the installation of corrosion-resistant fencing, heritage signage, and landscaping and tree planting.
Work is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year and take two to three months to complete, but the council says access to amenities will be maintained during this time.
"Hill 60 is already a popular destination for locals and tourists, and this project will make it more accessible, provide improved viewing areas and share history of this place," the council said.
The council has obtained the necessary approvals to begin work, but will this month conduct community information sessions.
An online session will take place at 5pm on July 18 and another will be held at Hill 60 from 11am to 1pm on July 22.
Residents are also invited to share their thoughts on the project until July 31.
The old military tunnels remain closed to the public, but the council is looking at potential future uses for them.
The council has undertaken an assessment on making the tunnels structurally safe, but with no future use agreed, no money has been allocated for the work.
The master plan has already seen the installation of the artwork Eye on the Horizon by Braham Stevens in the lower car park area, which speaks to the site's military history; the rebuilding of the Fishermans Beach access ramp, which was damaged in 2016; and improvements to the access road at Fishermans Beach from Gloucester Boulevard.
There have also been upgrades to the MM Beach car park, including the installation of outdoor fitness equipment, signage and trees with artwork panels, and the sculpture Magari, designed by Lorraine Brown and Narelle Thomas from Coomaditchie and fabricated by Edwards Clarke.
Wollongong City Council adopted the master plan in 2015.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
