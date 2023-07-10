Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong City Council seeking feedback on Hill 60 viewing area, accessibility works

By Natalie Croxon
July 10 2023 - 11:55am
Wollongong City Council is planning upgrades to improve accessibility at Hill 60 in Port Kembla. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
A new viewing area is on the way to make Hill 60 - and its sweeping vistas of the Five Islands and Port Kembla Harbour - more accessible, with the council embarking on the next stage of its master plan for the area.

