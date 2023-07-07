The Illawarra could cop gusts of up to 100 kmh this weekend as a "vigorous" westerly flow develops over southeastern NSW.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning as a result, advising strong winds of 45 to 55 kmh with damaging gusts of 90 to 100 kmh are possible along the coast from late Saturday morning.
The warning area stretches the length of the region, and windy conditions are expected to continue into Sunday.
Otherwise the weather in the Illawarra is expected to be sunny, with Wollongong, Albion Park and Kiama all heading for a top of 19 degrees on Saturday.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
