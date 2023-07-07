Illawarra Mercury
BOM issues severe weather warning for damaging winds in the Illawarra

By Natalie Croxon
July 7 2023 - 5:45pm
The Illawarra is set to cop strong winds across the weekend. Picture by Adam McLean.
The Illawarra could cop gusts of up to 100 kmh this weekend as a "vigorous" westerly flow develops over southeastern NSW.

