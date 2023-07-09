Wolves unlucky not to win in 'cracking' game against Mariners

The Wolves were unlucky not to win in a 'cracking' game against the high-flying Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.
The Wolves took the lead thanks to a Takumi Ofuka strike before goals in either side of half-time from CCM's Bailey Brandtman and Jordan Segreto meant David Carney's side had to find their way back into the game.
Jake Trew was the man to score the equaliser but the Wolves could not find a winner in the end.
Wolves left-back Walter Scott said it was a game that they probably should have got more out of.
"It was sort of typical of what we've done a little bit this season where we just put in great performances and not able to capitalise and they just scored off two moments really.
"Otherwise we had heaps of shots, heaps of opportunity and their goalkeeper made a few good saves and we hit the crossbar. We just couldn't put the ball in the net."
Scott said it had been a different feel this season with the new 30 games, no finals format.
The Wolves are in mid-table and with no finals football to aspire for, Scott added that the boys were looking to improve on their game each week for the remainder of the campaign.
"It's been really challenging because you obviously start with a certain goal and then the goal posts get shifted," he said.
"Through all of our challenges the boys are quite positive and we understand the challenges that we're facing and we've been able to continue to keep performances high and we have our current goals and we are working every day to reach those."
The side are back at home at Albert Butler Memorial Park on Sunday July 16 against NWS Spirit, the team that beat the Wolves 5-4 in dramatic circumstances earlier in the season.
Scott said that the team would be prepared for the Spirit challenge after losing to St George the week prior at the same ground.
"It was disappointing against St George. So it'll be a different story this week against Spirit."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
