New leaders in Illawarra Rugby League as Collegians thump Wests

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 8 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:46pm
Collegians beat Wests 26-4 to go top of the Illawarra League table. Picture by Adam McLean
There are new leaders in Illawarra Rugby League after Collegians thumped Wests 26-4 at Sid Parrish Park on Saturday afternoon.

