Kangaroo Valley has lost a key connection with its history. And it has rocked the village to the core.
Thieves broke into the Kangaroo Valley Pioneer Village Museum on the night of June 30, stealing an array of items the town's historical society president says are "irreplaceable".
Garth Chittick said the theft was a huge hit for the village as," every family in Kangaroo Valley has contributed items to this museum".
"We're all gutted," he said.
The thieves were "quick and professional", Mr Chittick said, parking on a neighbouring block before cutting a fence and switching off the power to ensure security cameras were disabled.
They then used wheelbarrows taken from the property to move a large number of items.
From the school hut 150-year-old dolls and toys were stolen, along with Sunday school cards, a book carriers, vintage pedal cars and two three-wheeler bikes.
The harness shed was particularly hard hit, with a large number of historic saddles, harnesses, collars and more taken.
The number of saddles stolen surprised Mr Chittick as other than historic value, they were of little use to anyone.
The thieves also broke into a locked conservation area not normally open to the public.
"I don't know why they broke in, because they wouldn't know what was in here," society secretary, Christine Murphy, said.
With none to be found "they just picked up anything small," Ms Murphy said.
That included a brooch with a picture of Queen Mary, an antique woven gold belt, a historic Bible from Barrengarry House, glasses, hair wavers and crimpers, match boxes and curling hair tongs.
All the items, Ms Murphy said, were donated by families thinking they would be kept safely in the museum. Now she's concerned people may be reluctant to donate again.
"I think they already had a buyer for all the stuff they took," she said.
As part of their investigation police dusted various parts of the village for fingerprints and found none, leading Mr Chittick to say the thieves "knew what they were after".
He said he did not expect any of the stolen items to be recovered.
However Mr Chittick called on local families to look through old sheds and cupboards to see if there were other items that could be added to the museum's collection.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.