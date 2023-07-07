Illawarra Mercury
Breaking

Illawarra Hawks snare NBA Global Academy product Luca Yates

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 8 2023 - 9:37am, first published 9:30am
Luca Yates. Picture - Illawarra Hawks
The Hawks have taken another step towards shoring up their roster for the NBL24 season, unveiling the addition of exciting prospect Luca Yates.

