The Hawks have taken another step towards shoring up their roster for the NBL24 season, unveiling the addition of exciting prospect Luca Yates.
The club announced on Saturday morning that the NBA Global Academy product would arrive in Wollongong on a three-year development deal.
At 208-centimetres and 102-kilograms, the 19-year-old is regarded as one of the more promising young big men in Australia. His strengths include a presence on the offensive and defensive boards, as well as a soft touch around the basket.
Yates is currently playing for Townsville in the NBL1 North competition, averaging almost 15 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
The teenager joins Illawarra junior Harry Morris and point guard Biwali Bayles as development players on the Hawks roster.
"We have been tracking Luca's progress for a few seasons now and are thrilled to welcome him to the Hawks," Illawarra general manager Mat Campbell said.
"Luca is already an elite rebounder and has a great understanding of the game. He has been able to add a perimeter shot this season, and we look forward to his development here in Illawarra."
Yates had attracted interest from rival NBL clubs, but the young gun said the Hawks would provide the "perfect platform" to begin his professional career.
"I am excited to join a club with such a rich history and a proven record in developing front-court talent," he said.
"The club has been really active in free agency and I love the vision of coach (Jacob) Jackomas and his staff, so it's a thrill to be joining the group for NBL24.
"The opportunity to work daily with one of the country's best Australian centres in Sam Froling is one I couldn't pass up and I look forward to learning and developing my game under his tutelage."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.