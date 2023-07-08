Unanderra train derailment causes diesel spill, disrupted services

A train derailed off the tracks at Unanderra overnight after the driver ran a red light, causing a diesel spill and disruption to services on Saturday morning.
The incident happened on the eastern line at Third Avenue about 12.42am, with Fire and Rescue NSW and transport crews called to the scene.
No one was aboard the train except for the driver and train guard. Neither are injured.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said about 100 litres of diesel spilt onto the train line, which has now been cleaned up.
According to Transport NSW, trains are not running between Wollongong and Dapto and between Kiama and Bomaderry due to the incident.
Limited buses are running a replacement service at these sites.
Trains continue to run between Kiama and Dapto and between Wollongong, Port Kembla and Central.
"Repair crew are on site and are working hard to resolve the issue and we expect services will resume by 1pm this afternoon," Transport NSW said.
"Please allow up to 60 minutes additional travel time if you are travelling between Bomaderry, Kiama and Wollongong."
Travellers should consider delaying travel or using other forms of transport.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
