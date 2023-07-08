Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Fifa World Cup

Matildas star Caitlin Foord pays surprise visit to Illawarra Stingrays

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated July 8 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas star Caitlin Foord returned to Wollongong on Saturday to pay a surprise visit to Illawarra Stingrays juniors at Guest Park. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Matildas star Caitlin Foord returned to Wollongong on Saturday to pay a surprise visit to Illawarra Stingrays juniors at Guest Park. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

She may just be weeks out from the biggest challenge of her career, but Caitlin Foord found some spare time to return to Wollongong for a special visit on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.