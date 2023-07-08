A Woonona nurse and former military serviceman has been released on bail amid allegations he threatened to kill his female neighbour.
Lee Canham, 51, faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
He is yet to enter pleas to attempting to intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Tendered court documents stated the alleged victim and two witnesses arrived at their High Street, Woonona home about 10pm on Monday, and parked out the front of a block of townhouses.
All three went inside, but the woman went back to her car and shone her phone torch inside to find something she'd forgotten.
Police will allege Canham, who lives nearby, came outside and started yelling at the victim.
"Stop flashing your f---ing torch at my door," he allegedly said.
The woman then jumped in her car our of fear due to past alleged incidents that have occurred between Canham and the two male witnesses.
Canham then allegedly said several times: "yeah you better lock your doors, I will come out there and kill you".
The woman then called one of the witnesses, who came outside and ran towards the woman's vehicle.
The witness didn't see Canham, but allegedly heard his strong English accent as he yelled, "you're never going to get rid of me, I will f---ing kill you".
The alleged victim ran inside alongside the witness, who called triple-0. Police attended the address and spoke with the pair.
They provided a written statement to police on Thursday, and Canham was arrested the next day.
Canham's lawyer argued he has post traumatic stress disorder stemming from military service, as well as issues with anger management.
The court heard an application will likely be made to have Canham dealt with under mental health legislation.
Magistrate Claire Girotto granted Canham's release and ordered him to not go within thirty metres of his neighbours who live 60 metres down the road.
He will next face court on July 18 to allow time to consider his pleas.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.