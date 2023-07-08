The Shellharbour Sharks have continued on their winning way recording their seventh triumph on the trot with a 26-10 victory over the Jamberoo Superoos on Saturday.
The Sharks never looked like losing after racing to a 14-0 lead after just 12 minutes of the game at Kevin Walsh Oval.
The home side Jamberoo hit back with a try of their own but it was Shellharbour who went to the halftime break 26-10 to the good.
There was no points scored in the second half as the wild winds took its toll on Shellharbour and Jamberoo players.
Sharks coach Abed Atallah though was extremely pleased with his team's performance, especially their opening 15 minutes.
"Our first 15 minutes was probably the best 15 minutes of football we've played all year," he said.
"Considering the conditions that we were playing in, it was really good to sit back and watch.
"The attack in the first half was really very flowing considering how windy it was. I was impressed with how good our control was. They have a bit of belief in themselves and had a crack and tried a few things.
"Defensively we probably dropped off a little bit but we were good with the ball.
"Like I said, it was really good to sit back and watch them.
"It was a crucial game today for us coming off a break. It's a tough place to go down and play footy and the conditions were quite tough for both teams to play in. We're just happy to come away with the win."
The high-flying Sharks are now firmly entrenched in the top three but Atallah is refusing to look too far ahead.
The coach said his team were just looking to continue their good form over the remaining five regular season games heading into the finals.
'We're not concentrating too much on how many games in a row we've won," Atallah said.
"We've got another big two-week block coming up where we play Gerringong and Nowra, two other teams that are in the top five. It's important for us to focus on Gerringong first and put our best foot forward against them."
Shellharbour sit in second spot on the Group Seven rugby league ladder with 18 points, just two behind leaders Stingrays of Shellharbour, who also picked up a win on Saturday, downing Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 22-10.
Stingrays player-coach Tom Warner said he was happy to come away with a scrappy win.
"It was a bit of a scrappy game with the wind and the conditions obviously but we got home strong to win, which was important," he said.
"We got to a 22-0 lead before letting a couple of late tries in but I thought the boys played well."
Warner was particularly impressed with the performance of two young players making their first grade debut for the Stingrays.
"We brought in Jed Codders and Colby Wyatt from our under 18s and I thought they did well in their first game," he said.
"We turned over a lot of possession but the boys just kept showing up for each other and defended outstandingly, which was a real positive for us moving forward."
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs downed Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 32-6 in Saturday's other round 13 fixture.
Meantime the Gerringong Lions can jump back to the top of the table with a victory over Kiama Knights at Kiama Showground on Sunday.
In the other game on Sunday, Nowra-Bomaderry Jets play Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
