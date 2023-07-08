Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Sharks humble Jamberoo to secure seventh straight Group Seven victory

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 8 2023 - 9:41pm, first published 9:12pm
Shellharbour Sharks have now won seven straight games after downing Jamberoo 26-10 at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean
Shellharbour Sharks have now won seven straight games after downing Jamberoo 26-10 at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday. Picture by Adam McLean

The Shellharbour Sharks have continued on their winning way recording their seventh triumph on the trot with a 26-10 victory over the Jamberoo Superoos on Saturday.

