A severe wind warning has been cancelled for the Illawarra and South Coast but wild wind caused its fair share of chaos over the weekend.
Across the weekend Bellambi recorded wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, Albion Park had up to 98km/h and Kiama experienced wind speeds up to 85km/h, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
As of 8am Sunday, 80 calls for help were made to the State Emergency Service with units from Kiama, Shellharbour Dapto and Wollongong responding.
One job included working together with NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW after a tree fell on top of a vehicle on the Princes Highway at Figtree, while also attending to a damaged pergola and roof in North Wollongong.
"The majority of these requests have related to trees causing damage or blocking access and building damage caused by the high winds," said Edward Forbes, SES Local Commander Northern Illawarra Cluster.
"The hardest hit suburbs have been Kiama and Gerringong however the impact has been felt across the Illawarra."
He said crews were working hard through the night to help the community, with their efforts to continue on Sunday as the strong winds persist.
Other major incidents included framing collapsing for the new McDonalds at Albion Park, a tree falling on a shed in the Shellharbour area, powerlines coming down and sparking on Aldridge Avenue at East Corrimal, and retrieving a full shed from a neighbouring property which had blown next door onto an aviary.
The wind storm also cancelled some activities as part of Kiama's Winter Festival, with ice-skating pushed back to recommence from 11am Sunday.
On the upside, the storm has brought around 30 cm of fresh snow to the NSW Snowy Mountains region, according to Perisher resort.
Report trees on powerlines to the energy company's emergency line - For the Illawarra its Endeavour Energy on 13 10 03
For emergency assistance during storms and windy events call the NSW SES on 132 500
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
