Police are appealing for help from the public to find a teenager missing from south of Kiama.
Kye Marcal, 16, was last seen leaving a home on the Princes Highway at Bomaderry, about 1am on Wednesday July 5 but hasn't been seen since.
When he failed to return and could not be contacted, officers from South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.
Kye is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170cm to 180cm tall, of a medium build, brown hair in a mullet style and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black Nike hat, hooded jumper and tracksuit pants.
Kye is known to frequent the Bomaderry, Newcastle, Redfern, Sydney CBD and Shoalhaven areas.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Nowra police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
