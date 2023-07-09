Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Nooky and We Are Warriors receive Bronze Lion at Cannes for documentary

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
July 9 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra born, Yuin and Thunghutti rapper Nooky. Picture by David Ignatius
Nowra born, Yuin and Thunghutti rapper Nooky. Picture by David Ignatius

South Coast rapper, Nooky, born Corey Webster, continues to see his stock in the hip hop industry rise, with the artist recently travelling to France to receive an award alongside the music industry royalty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.