Family budgets may be feeling the pinch, but enthusiasm for the expensive but rewarding winter holiday at the snow appears undimmed.
Midway through the school holidays, the big NSW resorts are packed.
With the forecast indicating a snow depth surpassing 70 centimetres tomorrow and across the weekend, accommodation providers at Perisher Valley and Thredbo are hosting happy and exhausted families.
The vibe is as good as it gets.- Richie Carroll
"The vibe is incredible. Everyone is smiling. Everyone is having a good time," Richie Carroll, brand and marketing manager at Thredbo, said.
Throughout the holidays, Thredbo is running a festival targeted at children. Mr Carroll said that "the vibe is as good as it gets."
"It's hard for the kids and the parents to actually find time to sleep because there's so much going on up here from learning how to ski and snowboard from competing in the races, interacting with big fireworks on Saturday night and our flare on for all the kids."
At Perisher Valley, rooms are fully booked until the end of August at one of the largest lodgings - The Man From Snowy River Hotel, the general manager Jen Mooney said.
"It's quite a beautiful day out there - sunny, gorgeous and a lot of snow," she said.
Ms Mooney said that being on snow gave families a wonderful holiday experience where parents are doing an outdoor sport together with children.
While many are feeling the effect of cost-of-living pressures, it has not dulled the energy and the spirit on the Snowy Mountains.
Perisher Valley remains one of the most popular winter destinations in Australia. It is also the largest alpine resort in the southern hemisphere.
"We are seeing very keen skiers and snowboarders this year at Perisher, ranging from advanced to intermediate and first-timers taking lessons," said Robert Lloyd, the sales and marketing director at Perisher ski resort.
"We have had some great bluebird days here," he said.
"Post-pandemic our guests are wanting to partake in sports and travel in the outdoors away from the big cities."
