Ceri Palk has been growing her hair out for more than a decade, but mustered the courage to chop it all off on Sunday after to make wigs for sick children.
One of Mrs Palk's motivation was to grow her auburn locks for her wedding last year, with her luscious strands reaching 92 centimetres long - but that was reduced to zero.
"I really want to help the kids who have been disadvantaged by horrible diseases like cancer, or alopecia," she told the Mercury.
"The kids just go through so much already. It's a time in their life that appearances mean so much at school, it would make their life easier."
Mrs Palk has already surpassed her fundraising goal having received more than $3000 in donations for Variety, the children's charity, while her locks will be hand-made into two or three wigs.
Wigs are quite costly and could send families up to $6,000 out of pocket per wig, while only lasting one to two years, according to Variety.
From 12pm to 3pm Mrs Palk and her family were setup outside the Woolworths at Albion Park, her hair in many plaits.
For anyone who donated more than $20 they were given the opportunity to snip one of the plaits off, before a professional barber was tasked to shave her head to nothing.
"Still can't believe that my daughter ... is [shaving] off all of her lovely hair," said her mother, Trisha Hoffer.
"She is so very brave and we are very proud of what she is doing."
With the cost of living going up, Mrs Palk said she was very grateful for the generosity of people amidst "tough times" but noted "every little bit counts".
"I just want to improve their lives a bit better."
To donate to the cause, visit: https://hairwithheart.variety.org.au/fundraisers/cerihoffer/hair-with-heart
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.