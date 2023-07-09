Illawarra Mercury
Alex Volkanovski stops Yair Rodriguez to retain UFC featherweight title

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:22pm
Alexander Volkanovski celebrates his win over Yair Rodriguez in the UFC featherweight championship fight at the UFC 290 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Picture by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images.
UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski made light work of Yair Rodriguez on Sunday, with a technical knock out in round three.

