UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski made light work of Yair Rodriguez on Sunday, with a technical knock out in round three.
The Wollongong fighter has now successfully defended his world featherweight title five times.
Volkanovski was untroubled in his latest triumph at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, hammering his Mexican opponent Rodriguez for almost three rounds.
The champion dictated early, successfully executing three take downs, and connecting on a number of punches.
Volkanovski was even more aggressive in the second round, especially with his wrestling, controlling the ground and monstering Rodriguez on the ground.
His dangerous opponent was better in the third round but once Volkanovski connected with a punch to Rodriguez's head, he pounced and went to work, leaving the referee with no option but to stop the fight.
Read more: Volkanovski locked and loaded for title defence.
Volkanovski is now expected to target a rematch with Islam Makhachev, who he controversially lost to in February.
On that same night Rodriguez won the interim featherweight strap by securing a submission victory over Josh Emmett.
Makhachev is tipped to face Charles Oliveira in defence of lightweight title in October, a win would open the door to a second fight with the Windang warrior Volkanovski.
Volkanovski could also opt to fight promising featherweight Georgian Ilia Topuria who moved to 14-0 with a win over Josh Emmett recently.
More to come.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
