More than 100 motorcyclists descended upon Wollongong's Lang Park on Sunday for a special Blessing of the Bikes ceremony and pay respects to the fallen.
It was the first time the event has been staged in Wollongong, run by Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation - a legacy from a little girl who died suddenly.
Zaidee Turner was just seven when she died suddenly from a burst blood vessel in her brain. It was 2004, and Zaidee became the first child under 16 to become an organ and tissue donor in Victoria and one of six children nationally.
Since then, her father Allan has worked tirelessly in her honour to make a difference in the world by promoting the importance of organ donation, especially to motorcyclists.
Sunday saw Mr Turner's first event in Wollongong, with each motorcyclist and their ride blessed by a chaplain and holy water, in a bid to keep them safe on the roads for another 12 months.
"We also had a memorial service for the fallen, and for those riders that have suffered loss," he said.
"It's a bit of a an attention to respecting those that have passed, but also road safety ...and we think that if you're in a situation that if you did have an accident on the roads, you would be in a position to be an organ and tissue donor like Zaidee."
He said riders didn't need to be heavily religious to attend, but rather it was a way to have them think about road safety and remember those who had passed.
Mr Turner hopes to bring the Blessing of the Bikes back to Wollongong in 2024.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.