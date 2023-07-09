It's easy to see why UFC featherweight king Alex Volkanovski is fast becoming the people of Wollongong's champion.
As Volkanovski walked into the octagon for his title defence in Las Vegas on Sunday (AEST), cameras showed him dedicating his fight to the people back home in Wollongong and to his wife and kids in Windang.
The last thing the man considered UFC's best pound for pound fighter did before entering the octagon was say he loved his wife and kids, and it was time for 'daddy to go to work'.
It was soon evident Volkanovski would have a very good day at work.
And the people back home, especially the hundreds of people at Illawarra Hotel who watched Volkanovski put on a masterclass performance in beating interim featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez, were ecstatic.
Even a couple of Illawarra politicians got caught up in the Volkanovski hype on Sunday.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully and his federal counterpart, Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes, put $1000 on the bar.
With Illawarra Hotel publican Ryan Aitchison also contributing $1000, punters took advantage of $2000 of free drinks to celebrate their champion's latest victory.
Aitchison said the mood was 'electric' as 'the great' Volkanovski produced another 'special moment' for his Wollongong fans.
"I said I'd put $1000 on the bar if Volko got up, but we had so many people turn up, it wouldn't have been enough.
"Luckily Paul Scully and Alison Byrnes came up and said they would double it, because we were going to need much more than a grand to give everyone in the pub a beer.
"They literally shouted half the pub a beer," he said.
"It was great to see Volk win again. It was electric. It was such a beautiful moment.
"It was a big day for us. It was a big day for hospitality venues across the region all thanks to one person."
The man himself said he still had more to achieve,
"I'm really coming for all those records. I'm pretty close to knocking off a few of those but I've got a lot of goals ahead, but the sky's the limit," Volkanovski said.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
