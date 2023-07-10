Las Windang vs Las Vegas, according to UFC champ Alex Volkanovski: video

Windang could soon be flooded with sports-crazy tourists after the warrior king, Alexander "The Great" Volkanovski, successfully defended his UFC featherweight title in Las Vegas on Sunday.
The fighting champion has become Windang's global ambassador, and just prior to his bout with Islam Makhachev, he presided over another showdown that would have left many spectators scratching their heads.
"People have been asking me, 'how does Las Vegas compare to my hometown Windang'?" said the champ in the Instagram Reel.
"Let's take a look: Las Vegas verses Las Windang. First of all, the main drag of Las Vegas, the strip 6.8 kilometres long of neon lights, celebrities, jacked up cars, you name it. It is all there.
"Now, the main road in Windang - pretty much the only road in Windang - has a servo, home of five bait and tackle stores, and most importantly, my gym. And because of this, I'm gonna give round one to Windang."
Some may find that decision controversial, but who doesn't love a good bait and tackle store?
Round two was around entertainment, with Vegas striking with its nightclubs, strip clubs, musical acts and the fact Elvis even lived there for a time.
While Volks didn't mention Windang musical heroes Hockey Dad, he did counter punch by with local bowlo, Club Windang, and their $3 schooners on a Wednesday night - inevitably giving the round to the Aussies.
Round three was another win for Windang based on points over "technology".
Vegas hosts some of the most influential tech events in the world, the 34-year-old said, but Windang has the long-standing retail and service centre Computer Town Australia.
Round four was a close call with the two towns going head to head on sporting facilities.
"Las Vegas has ... Allegiant Stadium [home of the Las Vegas] Raiders, but Windang has the infamous Windang Pelicans Field and we know we're gonna go with Windang on that one," Volkanovski said.
By round five, spectators were biting their nails as to whether Las Vegas and its neon strip would manage a TKO of the humble Illawarra township, but the gambling mecca was no match for a suburb which borders the lake and the sea.
"[The] final round is fishing," The Volk declared.
"Let's be honest, the only thing you're gonna catch in Vegas is crabs ... so that leaves us with Windang on top again. So there you go, unanimous decision to The Dang."
Considering the Featherweight Champion has 1.4million followers on Instagram, his Reel could certainly see a boost in tourism.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
