A massive clean up continues after destructive winds caused damage across the Illawarra on the weekend.
A severe wind warning was in place on Saturday and Sunday, with gusts of 98km/h recorded in Albion Park, 95km/h in Bellambi and 85km/h in Kiama.
Emergency crews were scrambled across the region, with roof damaged and trees brought down on homes, businesses and roads.
In Albion Park, metal framing of the new McDonald's collapsed during the severe winds.
Most calls were to Wollongong (37), followed by Shellharbour City (32), Kiama (26), Dapto (23), Nowra (17) and Wingecarribee (15), SES data shows.
Wild weather also hit the Shoalhaven, Southern Highlands and the Hunter, with SES volunteers responding to 300 incidents across NSW since Friday afternoon.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Nicole Hogan said while the weather has eased, it is important the public prepare for future events.
"Simple things like tidying around your yard, trimming branches and trees that are close to your property and cleaning your gutters can help ensure your houses are prepared for storms," she said.
"Loose items in yards and balconies can quickly become projectiles and dangerous in high winds."
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call triple-0.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.