The 25 best sport shots from the weekend

Despite all the wind at the weekend, there was plenty of sport happening across various codes in the Illawarra.
It was a huge weekend of Illawarra Premier League action, with Albion Park growing their lead at the top of the ladder with a 2-1 against Cringila as well as Coniston keeping their decent run of form going with a win against Helensburgh.
In the Illawarra Rugby League, Collegians leapfrogged Wests to claim first spot on the table following their 26-4 victory at Sid Parrish Park on Saturday.
And how about Volk? Windang's featherweight king picked up victory on Sunday whilst an array of UFC fans watched on from various Illawarra venues.
Here are the 25 best shots taken by Mercury photographers Adam McLean and Wesley Lonergan over the weekend.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.