Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

The 25 best sport shots from the weekend

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 10 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Foord surprised her former club the Stingrays on Saturday. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Caitlin Foord surprised her former club the Stingrays on Saturday. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Despite all the wind at the weekend, there was plenty of sport happening across various codes in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.