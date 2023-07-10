Alexander Volkanovski has proven time and time again he knows how to walk the walk.
The Wollongong fighter won his first UFC world title in 2019. On Sunday he successfully defended his featherweight crown for a fifth time.
After his victory over interim featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez in Las Vegas, Volkanovski admitted he needed to have a minor operation on his arm. Though in the same breath he said he would be ready to fight Islam Makhachev as early as October at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.
Volkanovski downplayed his injury in the post-fight press conference, adding he wanted to remain active.
"I didn't mean to scare everyone with that. It's not a big deal. I'll be back in ASAP. It will be a quick one. I just need to get something sorted but I'll be training," the 34-year-old said.
"I broke my hand last international fight week and you seen me at Abu Dhabi ready to fight Islam [Makhachev] or Charles Oliveira with a broken bone, this ain't a broken bone, I'll be right. I'll be training, I'm professional, I want to be active."
Having well and truly secured his GOAT status in the featherweight division, the Windang warrior is pressing to step up to 155 pounds and secure a rematch with lightweight champion Makhachev, who he controversially lost to in February.
"We all know I want that lightweight belt, we all know I want that rematch, that Islam fight," he said.
"I think not only for me to get that belt for me, to get that win back, but I think it is a massive fight for the UFC as well.
"I think it's a fight everyone wants to see. It was literally that type of fight, it was that close, it was a cracking fight.
"It was very high level. It was one and two going at it and we showed out. It really was that. He lived up to the hype, I lived up to the hype, and that fight lived up to the hype. We just need to see five to 10."
Volkanovski, who has the longest winning streak in the featherweight division also touched on why he has managed to stay at the top of his game for the last four years.
"I have a real passion for the sport and it's easy for me to stay motivated. Actually I don't need to be motivated, it's discipline, I'm going to turn up any way, but I'm passionate about what I do, I always find a way, I always switch things up to get me hyped up," he said.
"I guarantee you I'm more passionate now than I've ever been. I love this game.
"I'm proud of where I am and I'm proud of what I do and I'm very happy I do this.
"I'm privileged, this is a privilege to do something that I love and make money from."
Though the body sometimes takes a pounding from all the hard work it takes to stay on top for so long.
"I'd be lying to you if I didn't admit it's hard work. Being in pain 24/7 is no fun and it's hard work," Volkanovski said.
"I'm not trying to feel sorry for myself but sometimes you might need a little bit of time off. But I don't want time off, a week is enough for me to spend with family and relax a bit.
"I'll get the surgery and then I'll be back in the gym and then back to work.
"I still love this but I'm not getting any younger, the body's feeling it. But I'm in my prime and I wanna take advantage of it. That's why, even though I'm gonna get surgery, even though I'm gonna be injured, I need to get back in there.
"I don't know how long I'm gonna be able to stay on top.
"Yeah I'm passionate, yeah I'm experienced, I'm in my peak but how long is that going to last, so let's get to work. Let's get two of these [championship belts] bad boys."
As the featherweight champion Volkanovski is obviously alluring to the fact he wants to also win a lightweight title.
That's definitely his main aim but he also hasn't discounted a fight against promising featherweight Ilia Topuria.
Volkanovski and the Georgian fighter squared off outside the octagon after the Australian beat Yair Rodriguez.
Volkanovski said nothing would give him more satisfaction than "squashing" Topuria.
"This guy's just talking his shit, and I love that. I'm like talk your shit, I can have fun with it and punch you in the face for it, and feel good punching your head through the canvas," he said.
"I'm gonna squash that bloke, so it doesn't matter.
"No disrespect to the bloke but the shit he is doing ain't going to work on me, and hopefully you get to see that soon."
Regardless of his next move most good judges consider Volkanovski the best pound-for-pound UFC fighter.
The man himself appreciates this but says he is yet to soak it all in.
"I don't ever get to soak it all in. I wish I did soak it in more. It's a good trait to have, where I can just move on and play what's in front of me," he said.
"I feel like I don't really try and soak it in and enjoy it and embrace it enough.
"I appreciate everything. I appreciate the fans, I appreciate the love, but I forget about it [quickly]. I think it is a good thing because it keeps me disciplined, it keeps me grounded, but at the same time I wish I could really appreciate it and understand what I'm doing right now, because it is pretty incredible.
"Five defences, seven title fights I think I've had, it's pretty crazy, it seems like yesterday I got the belt, and look what we are starting to do.
"It's pretty crazy, I think I need to sit down and really take it all in."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
