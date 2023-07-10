The first piece of silverware is nearly up for grabs for four Illawarra Premier League sides as they do battle in the semi-final stage of the Bert Bampton Cup on Tuesday evening.
There will be a rematch of a recent fixture between IPL heavyweights Albion Park and Wollongong Olympic at Terry Reserve as well as Port Kembla looking to reach the final against defending 2022 league champions Wollongong United.
For the White Eagles, they have had to do it the hard way on their way to the final four. They beat District League team Fernhill on penalties before being pushed all the way by Bulli in the quarters, with a Chris Nathaniel strike in extra time enough to see them home 2-1.
As for the other two teams facing off, Port Kembla beat Bellambi and South Coast United 2-1 and 2-0 respectively to get to this stage as United had a 3-1 win against District League's Gerringong and a 2-1 victory against Corrimal in the quarters.
Albion Park coach George Antoniou said that his team were hungry to claim silverware following their impressive form in the league that sees them six points clear at the top of the table with five games to play.
But having not beaten Olympic in two attempts in 2023, he knows better than anyone how difficult the challenge will be.
"Like any other game we want to get the win," he said.
"Obviously it's going to be a tough game. We haven't had a lot of success against Olympic this season so hopefully we can turn that around.
"They've been very good in the past just all around the park. We hope to create a few more opportunities in this game. This is all about the club and hopefully bringing some success to the club.
"We approach it no different to any other game. And it's a semi-final, so everyone should be up for it and both teams will be up for it," Antoniou added.
Meanwhile Port Kembla captain Jordan Nikolovski said their match against United would be decided in the middle of the park.
"I think it's definitely going to be a midfield battle," he said.
"If we can be all over their midfielders and not give them any space, I feel like they may have to change their game plan a bit. I believe their better players are in the middle with Seiji [Kawakami] and Mitsuo [Yamada]. Obviously they've got good players all round but I believe they're the connectors between the backs and the fowards.
"So that's going to be a key part there."
The skipper added that it would mean a great deal to beat United and play in a cup final.
"It would mean a lot. The last couple of years we've been in similar positions but the games have been canned. And I haven't won anything major with Port, so it would be nice."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
