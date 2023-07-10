As the winter school holidays draw to a close, classic war-birds will be fired up for the final three days at Shellharbour Airport.
Expect to see smoke and flames forced out of the monstrous piston engines of five historic popeller-driven aircraft at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) museum from Friday July 14 to Sunday July 16.
Organisers said the highlight would be a massive "concert" of three of twin-engine Dakotas - DC-3s and C-47s - firing up simultaneously in a line-up outside Hangar One at 1pm on Saturday - though spectators will still have plenty to look at other times and days.
"A true symphony of sound rarely heard anywhere today and source of nostalgia for so many early fliers," organisers said.
There will also be a restored three-engine Southern Cross replica of the Sir Kingsford Smith's first crossing of the Pacific from America in 1928, two Vietnam War Caribous, a 1950's Australian-built RAAF trainer plus a sleek Soviet-era military jet.
Visitors will be able to roam freely through the HARS hangars and visit more than 50 historic aircraft with expert tour guides standing nearby to assist.
HARS is found next to Shellharbour Regional Airport at 54 Airport Road, Albion Park Rail.
Open every day, except Christmas, from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.
