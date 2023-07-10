Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Airport to fire-up vintage planes for the end of school holidays

By Newsroom
July 10 2023 - 1:00pm
A HARS vintage aircraft - C-47. Picture supplied.
As the winter school holidays draw to a close, classic war-birds will be fired up for the final three days at Shellharbour Airport.

