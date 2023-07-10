Athletics Wollongong athletes star in NSW Short Course Champs

On Saturday July 8, hundreds of keen cross country enthusiasts converged on the picturesque Willandra Course South of Wollongong to compete in the NSW Short Course Cross Country Championships.
Thirteen members, our largest ever squad for this event, faced heavy buffeting by heavy winds around the course, but still managed some impressive individual achievements.
E.J. McHenry - U14 men 2km U14 2km: 41st - 9min 12sec 4km Fun Run: 9th - 19min 52sec
Rosie Boyland - Open Para women 2km Bronze. Time not available
Patrick Mitchell - Open Para men 2km Gold. Time not available
Xavier Wilson - U15 Para men 2km Gold. Time not available
Ros Perry - 70+ women 4km Gold 25min 52sec
Darcy Carless - U18 men 4km Bronze 12min 48sec
Joe Hinds - U18 men 4km 15th 13min 15 sec
Em O'Sullivan - 45-49 women 7.5km Gold 29min 59sec
Thomas Schambron - 45-49 men 7.5km 6 th 39min 02sec
Kaja Wolter - U15 women 3km 5 th 11min 16sec
Robert Shannon - U16 men 3km 18 th 10min 20sec
Scott Bazley - 55-60 men 6km 8 th 29min 12sec
A significant motivator for AW members competing in high level cross country competition has been via the introduction by the club of a winter point score championships based on personal performances via the well-organised 'park run' programs run throughout the Illawarra.
At this stage we are halfway through the point score competition with the following pleasing results. In the seniors, Em O'Sullivan, who apart from taking time out to compete for Australia in World Mountain Running Championships in Austria, has completed two park runs at over 80 per cent.
In the juniors the highest percentage result is Joe Hinds with an 82 per cent. Axel Comer, Seattle Bazley, Robert Shannon and Kaja Wolter all recorded results in the high 70 per cent. The juniors who have completed the most park runs are Seattle Bazley and EJ McHenry. Both have completed seven.
There have been more AW members competing in the park run programs in 2023 than in any previous year. In the seniors 13 members have completed a total of 56, while in the juniors six members have completed a total of 23.
The World Para Athletics Championships will be held in Paris from July 8-17. Athletics Wollongong is particularly keen on the fortunes of former club member James Turner.
Turner will be competing in the T36 class in the 100m and 400m which he won convincingly back in 2019. Turner's credential are very convincing, having won gold in seven international races and a silver in the T35 100m at the Tokyo Olympics.
Turner's 400m heats were held Monday, with the final on Tuesday. His 100m races are on Friday and Saturday of this week.
Tristan Swinbourne B13 had his school carnival on Monday June 26 at Beaton Park. Throwing against gale force winds, Tristan did extremely well. He had firsts in shot put 8.85m, javelin 19.77m.
In discus his amazing throw of 26.73 broke an existing school record set way back in 1996. Awesome.
Ivy Foster G13 represented Bulli High at the Northern Illawarra Zone Carnival Northern Illawarra zone. Foster won the 200m 28.05sec, 100m 13.46sec was part of the gold medal U13 girls 4 by 100m relay in 53.80sec and came 3 rd in the 800m with an unknown time.
In the Little Athletics NSW Winter Track Series meet held on July 2 at SOPAC. Harlow Pate GU9 continued her devastating form from the first meet with solid gold performances in the 100m 14.50sec,200m 28.95sec, long jump 4.18m and the 400m 1.08.34sec.
