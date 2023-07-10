Three Wollongong comedy shows not to miss this winter

If you feel like a night out to keep warm this winter, a laugh or two in Wollongong could keep your toes toasty.
Here's three shows not to miss, including one which is totally free.
Paul Plus One: Blood Orange is a conceptual odyssey chronicling [through comedy, song and liturgical dance} the downfall of civilisation.
The show features "glorious life affirming music, with disconcerting and dubious comedy".
"Every thought expressed on stage has passed through the prism of the self until it's just rampant ego, a pretty voice and what Dr Google and friends have described as a virulent example of narcissistic alexithymia," McDermott said.
"On a positive note, in-between bouts of self-indulgent, but hopefully humorous misery, Glenn and I will sing glorious songs."
McDermott is joined onstage by musician Glenn Moorhouse who will accompany McDemott's "angelic choir boy vocals".
Paul Plus One: Blood Orange is recommended for ages 15 and up, minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Thursday July 27, doors open 6.30pm. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com.au.
Thursday July 27 will be a tough choice for comedy lovers to decide whether to attend Paul McDermott's show, or the global sensation with a hand up its butt - Randy Feltface (he's a puppet).
Since beginning his comedy career in Melbourne 18 years ago, Randy has written and performed eleven solo stand-up comedy shows and released six comedy specials. He was nominated for best comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, played sold-out seasons in London and New York and featured several times at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival.
Feltopia will bring Randy's high-energy existential crisis, biting observations, razor-sharp crowd work and rapid arm movements to The Music Lounge at Wollongong Town Hall, July 27.
Tickets and more details through, www.merrigong.com.au.
Fancy a free night out with one of Australia's best-known comedians and broadcasters?
This isn't marketed as a stand-up comedy show, but Mikey Robbins will be in conversation for free in Wollongong this month.
It's advised to make a booking to the event at Wollongong City Library so not to miss out, as Robbins chats about his new book Idiots, Follies & Misadventures as well as his entertaining and insightful take on history through the ages.
The new book is described as a rollicking romp through history's heroes, villains, and idiots - and shows just how history really does repeat itself.
Mikey Robbins, Wollongong City Library, Wednesday July 26, 6pm. Free though bookings are essential, via: Eventbrite.com.au.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.