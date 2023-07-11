Wollongong Harbour foreshore has become a graveyard for abandoned boats, canoes and kayaks with owners of these vessels put on notice.
The sand along the northern end of Brighton Beach is filled with vessels, many legally, but others are abandoned and are a safety risk, Transport for NSW said.
On Monday the Illawarra Mercury counted more than 70 vessels on this stretch of sand - many were upright and attached to the rail, others were strewn about on the sand and grass.
It's been a year since the TfNSW became aware of the increased number of vessels and issued a list of demands targeting unlicenced, unseaworthy and unsightly vessels, along with those not secured to the rail provided.
"The manner in which they had been left presented a risk to members of the general public," a TfNSW spokesman said.
Tracey Williams regularly walks the beach with her grandchildren and worries about the safety risks of boats and kayaks not fixed to the rail.
"It's a safety issue if they're not tied up. What if one of my grandkids goes up to them, if they're not attached it could fall over," she said. "They climb on things, boys do."
Ms Williams said the number of vessels "thrown on the ground" seems to have increased in recent months.
TfNSW signs erected at the harbour state "passive craft/tender vessels that use this area as storage for the tendering out to a TfNSW mooring are advised to place their private mooring licence (PML) number on their passive craft/tender vessel so it is clearly visible".
Only 26 PMLs have been issued for this area.
If a vessel/craft has been abandoned or is a safety issue and the owner cannot be contacted to remove it, TfNSW said it will removed and the cost recovered from the owner.
The lack of signs in the area about who can leave their vessels is confusing, Jess and Nathan McLean said.
The couple are keen kayakers and told the Mercury they'd often wondered if they could leave their kayaks along the foreshore at Brighton Beach to make it easier to use them.
"One of the reasons we don't do it more often [go kayaking] it because it takes too long to get the family and the kayak down here," Mr McLean said.
Mrs McLean said they feared leaving their kayaks in the area in case it was illegal.
The TfNSW spokesman said people can temporarily store canoes, kayaks and dinghies in a public space if they are "mindful that they are using public amenity".
"For example, while the Five Islands Outrigger Club is not a mooring licence holder, the club does store outriggers," he said.
Stored vessels must meet these requirements:
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
