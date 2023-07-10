A St George Illawarra Dragons star's father is set to fight allegations he was involved in a botched 2011 robbery that allegedly led to an underworld crime figure's death.
Talatau 'Dal' Amone, the father of Dragons five-eighth Talatau 'Junior' Amone, faced Sydney's Downing Centre District Court alongside his family.
The matter was briefly mentioned before Judge Leonie Flannery on Monday following days of negotiations over allegations Amone was an accessory to the alleged robbery of Illawarra crime figure, Saso Ristevski.
The Warrawong father-of-nine denies any involvement in the incident and has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory before the fact to an assault with intent to rob in company. The Mercury does not suggest his son is involved in the matter.
Amone's alleged involvement is limited to before the alleged robbery, in which Ristevski was shot and killed at his parents Lake Heights home on September 28, 2011.
Amone is not charged with any offence in relation to the shooting. The 46-year-old was arrested over the matter in July 2016 and bailed later that year.
The court heard Amone has had his bail conditions eased to allow him to attend his court proceedings.
The juge-alone trial is expected to start on Tuesday and run for five days.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.