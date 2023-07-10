Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Illawarra jetty upgrades finished, no decision yet on Windang jetties

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 10 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upgrades to three jetties on Lake Illawarra are now complete, at a cost of nearly $1 million, while investigations are underway to determine whether Windang's collapsed jetties can be replaced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.