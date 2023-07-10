Upgrades to three jetties on Lake Illawarra are now complete, at a cost of nearly $1 million, while investigations are underway to determine whether Windang's collapsed jetties can be replaced.
Almost $814,900 was spent to fix up Dix's Wharf at Lake Heights, including a complete replacement of the timber structure and the installation of a non-slip fibre mesh walkway.
The NSW Crown Lands project also involved the construction of a new footpath to provide better access to the boat ramp and the water, and new seating in the adjoining park area.
The two jetties at the Kanahooka boat ramp have undergone more than $138,000 in renovations, which have included the replacement of the timber decks with durable non-slip mesh.
The boat ramp, pedestrian path and fish-cleaning facilities have been retained.
The upgrades were informed by the community's input.
"I've long advocated for the upgrades to Dix's Wharf and Kanahooka Boat Ramp jetties, and I'm pleased to see these projects delivered for the local community," Wollongong MP and Planning and Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully said.
The latest upgrades follow previous projects on the Old Merinda Wharf at Warrawong, Tuggerah Bay jetty at Berkeley, Koonawarra Bay jetties at Warrawong, and Purry Burry jetty at Primbee.
Work on the jetty upgrades started in 2021, having been delayed by the COVID pandemic.
Meanwhile, Crown Lands is investigating the possibility of replacing the Windang jetties, which collapsed last October and were subsequently removed.
"Crown Lands has commissioned the UNSW Water Research Laboratory to undertake a study into Lake Illawarra tidal and erosion patterns at Windang to gather data on the changing tidal and erosion patterns at the foreshore and determine lake bed stability for any future infrastructure," Mr Scully said.
"The investigation will show if the lake bed at Windang is considered too unstable to install new infrastructure due to the increase in currents following the opening of the lake by the former Lake Illawarra Authority."
But it could be another three months before the study is complete.
"Wollongong and Shellharbour councils, with input from government agencies including the Department of Planning and Environment, are also developing a Lake Illawarra entrance management plan which will include options to manage foreshore erosion going forward," Mr Scully said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
