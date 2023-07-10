Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Court staff threatened following Wreck Bay settlement, judge says

Updated July 10 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court staff threatened following Wreck Bay settlement, judge says
Court staff threatened following Wreck Bay settlement, judge says

Misunderstandings surrounding the Wreck Bay class action settlement have led to court staff being "threatened", a Federal Court judge has claimed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.