The most and least expensive suburbs in the Illawarra to rent a home

Cost of living - including rental prices - continues to be a crucial topic.
Therefore, prospective tenants will want to know where the most and least expensive suburbs are to rent in the Illawarra.
The Mercury has provided an exclusive interactive list of suburbs for you to see how each location is faring.
A popular northern suburb of Wollongong has topped the list of most expensive locations to rent a home in the Illawarra.
Meanwhile, a mix of lakeside and seaside suburbs are among the cheapest places in the region to rent.
The company behind the WIN Grand development in the Wollongong CBD has been encouraged to "go large" and potentially look far afield as they seek a development partner for the $500 million project.
WIN Grand is the vision of WIN boss Bruce Gordon.
Birketu, the Gordon family's investment company, is now exploring development partnership opportunities for the WIN Grand site.
Expressions of interest are being sought from industry specialists keen to partner in or take over the delivery of the project.
The new owners of the heritage-listed, derelict Denmark Hotel site at Bulli are reportedly planning to restore the recognisable property.
The site has well over a century of history and was listed for sale in May.
The property sold for the guided price of $1 million.
Meanwhile, a small acreage in the Wollongong suburb of Marshall Mount has changed hands after more than 35 years in the same ownership.
The property in the tightly-held suburb, population 177, sold after only officially being on the market for 48 hours.
The property has been utilised as a primary residence with a bed and breakfast as well as supplied parking for local caravans, generating a potential income of approximately $40,000 per annum.
A Warrawong home which had been in the same family since the 1950s has sold under the hammer.
A crowd of about 50 people were present to watch the auction proceedings unfold.
For this week's Under the Hammer, the selling agent and auctioneer filled us in on the sale.
Finally, do you want to enjoy a tree change without moving to the country? Then check out the latest House of the Week.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
