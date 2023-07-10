Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour dad and daughter run from Killalea to near Bendalong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
July 10 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The loss of a loved one to suicide in April this year left Layla Cattell and her dad Nathan shattered, wishing they could have done more to stop what happened.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.