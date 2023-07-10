The loss of a loved one to suicide in April this year left Layla Cattell and her dad Nathan shattered, wishing they could have done more to stop what happened.
Cody was like a son and a brother, and his passing "sudden" without any obvious warning signs. He was very much loved by the pair - and so many others - that Layla is still lost for words when it comes to describing the heartbreak and now the yearning her heart has to make a difference in the world.
We need to create change.- Layla Cattell
This has led the duo to pound the pavement and run 107 kilometres from Monday - from Killalea in Shell Cove to Manyana - in honour of Cody, and to encourage men to speak up if life is not 'okay'.
"He touched so many people's hearts and it's just, I wish it didn't end like this ... the beautiful send off he had, there was over 300 people there," Layla told the Mercury.
"The whole reason why I started ... was to do it in honour of him, in honour of all the people that have not only passed away from mental health, but also the people that are living today that are still going through it.
"[I want to] let them know that it is okay to talk, it's okay to speak about how you're feeling."
Both the Cattells participated in a shorter running charity event in June, with The Shaka Project, but they both felt compelled to do more.
Nathan added there was still a stigma around men opening up when things weren't going well, while he believed there was not enough support for men in workplaces.
"We might go through three days or four days of pain [running] but Cody obviously suffered for a long time in his mind," he said.
Nathan hopes Cody will be watching from somewhere in the universe and realise people do still love him, and they're trying to make a change in his honour.
"It's okay to talk up and it's okay to reach out for help."
Layla and Nathan Cattell have setup a GoFundMe for their marathon, with money raised going tomen's mental health charities Talk 2 Me Bro and The Shaka Project.
Meantime, mental health charity Lifeline is set to expand it's 24-hour crisis services (via phone, text and webchat) after the state government announced a boost of $8.2 million over five years.
In 2022, Lifeline received over 360,000 calls from NSW callers, according to the state government.
Suicide has a devastating impact on families, friend, communities and workplaces. Knowing where to go to find support in a crisis can be lifesaving, according to the national charity.
The additional funding will help Lifeline continue to support even more people with confidential, non-judgemental care.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
