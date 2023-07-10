A motorcycle rider in his 40s has escaped with only an arm injury after his bike collided with a car in Jamberoo.
The collision occurred on Jamberoo Mountain Road at 11.30am on Sunday, with paramedics, police and firefighters rushing to the scene.
The injured man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Wollongong Hospital.
An Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District spokeswoman said the man remained in hospital on Monday afternoon and was in a stable condition.
Meanwhile after being closed for a year, Jamberoo Mountain Road will reopen this month.
The road was closed in July last year after more than 300 millimetres of rainfall caused a landslip and the collapse of a 60-metre section.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
