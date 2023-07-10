Illawarra Mercury
Jamberoo Mountain Road crash leaves motorcyclist in hospital

By Nadine Morton
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:09pm
Emergency services were called to Jamberoo Mountain Road on Sunday morning after a car and motorbike collided. Picture by Jamberoo RFS
A motorcycle rider in his 40s has escaped with only an arm injury after his bike collided with a car in Jamberoo.

