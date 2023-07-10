Spot the difference: One's the GOAT and the other's a goat

Remember when we went through that phase of three-word slogans?
Axe the tax. Stop the boats. Repay the debt. Open for business.
Well, it seems now our attention span is now down to three letters. And today's letters are: U. F. C.
For the uninitiated that's the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
It's a mixed martial arts promotion and is worth (well, in 2022 apparently) the odd $9-$10 billion.
Across the globe today Warilla lad, Alex Volkanovski, has been hailed the UFC's featherweight GOAT (whoops, four letters) - Greatest Of All Time.
The Volk (as he's known in The Gong) secured a fifth defence of his featherweight title in Las Vegas on Sunday.
So spectacular was his most recent performance that UFC boss Dana White has stepped back - he's letting Volkanovski decide his next move.
"He's at one of those places in his career now where whatever he wants to do, what are we gunna say?," Mr White, the UFC president who is valued at $500 million, said.
"He's proven himself a million times. So whatever he wants to do we go with it, yeah."
And while The Volk was celebrating with the likes of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray, the Illawarra Hotel was pretty pumped, too.
Once Wollongong's favourite fighter finished is masterclass in cool, calm, calculated fashion, another bell was rung - the "I'm shouting the bar" bell.
Publican Ryan Aitchison had chucked $1000 on the tab in his excitement only to be matched by pollies Paul Scully and Alison Byrnes.
"They literally shouted half the pub a beer," Aitchison said.
And while we're talking fun times, don't miss out on reading about the beautiful wedding of Dan and Naomi Southern - a couple from Wariila (maybe they know The Volk?)
They exchanged vows in a community hall on Saturday in front of a 200-strong crowd and shared love and laughter aplenty - just without the whopping wedding day bill.
