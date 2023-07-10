Talk might have turned to a possible El Nino weather pattern in Australia, but this doesn't affect how Illawarra firefighters are preparing for next summer.
Last week the Bureau of Meteorology refused to declare an El Nino, despite the World Meteorological Organisation declaring the onset of El Nino conditions.
During an El Nino there's extensive warming of the central and eastern tropical Pacific that leads to a major shift in weather patterns across the Pacific. Over much of Australia, particularly eastern Australia, El Nino events are associated with drier conditions.
"Nothing much changes as far as what we do as an organisation and what we want the community to do," NSW RFS Illawarra acting district manager Cameron Wade said.
"Even if it [El Nino] doesn't occur, there is still always the chance for a windy hot day and therefore fires occurring."
Mr Wade said anywhere near bushland in the Illawarra is at risk, even if hazard reductions (HR) have been conducted there in recent years.
"There could be that misconception that hazard reduction is the answer to all our problems," he said.
"It's not really, it just slows fire down and it does give us a chance to combat that fire because there is less fuel on the ground."
Many HRs are conducted during the cool winter months, and while intermittent rain has put a damper on planned burns in the Illawarra, key areas for upcoming burns are Helensburgh and Otford in the north, and south of Jamberoo near Foxground.
A Wollongong City Council spokesman said heat is a risk to communities across Australia, including Wollongong.
"That risk will only grow as our climate changes and with a possible El Nino event. That's why have worked with the University of NSW to develop a draft Urban Heat Strategy. It identifies the risks that heat poses to our community, the environment, and Council operations, and outline actions to reduce them," he said.
The spokesman said council supports the work of the RFS, including the management of eight fire trails and 62 asset protection zones.
"We are currently reviewing all asset protection zones and fire trails to ensure they remain up-to-date with contemporary bushfire science and risk assessments," he said.
A Kiama Municipal Council spokesman said council undertakes mechanical (mowing/slashing) HRs to protect its assets.
He said council works closely with the RFS to coordinate bushfire support, planning and preparedness.
"Council incorporates bushfire resilience planning in our development assessment process. We also use RFS planning advice and direction when considering changes to local environment plans and development control plans.
"This helps us protect our current and future residents, through measures such as restricting development in high risk areas or requiring bush fire access tracks.
A Shellharbour City Council spokeswoman said "council works with RFS through committee meetings and through the local district staff on a number of matters".
The community is urged to be properly prepared for fire, regardless of the weather forecast.
"Anybody who lives near that urban interface, that bushland interface, really needs to be looking at preparing their property for the upcoming summer period," Mr Wade said.
Embers from bushfires can ignite new fires many kilometres away, during the 2019-20 Black Summer fires ignited up to eight kilometres away from the main fire front.
For this reason, Mr Wade urged people to consider anything outside their home that could catch fire from embers.
"It can even be things like soft furnishings and the hessian door mats and things like that," he said.
You can make your plan online in as little as five minutes at myfireplan.com.au.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
