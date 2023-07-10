A new Wollongong bowls tournament held in honour of Keiraville resident Anthony 'Decky' Robinson has been hailed a success, attracting hundreds of people and raising over $4600 for the Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service.
Wiseman Park Wollongong City Bowling Club in Gwynneville held the inaugural Decky Robinson Indigenous Day on Saturday to recognise the contributions of Mr Robinson, a Wiradjuri man, to the club.
One hundred and twenty bowlers took part, many travelling to Wollongong just for the event, with the winners hailing from Mr Robinson's hometown of Coonamble: Jason Baker, his second Waylon Cochrane and his lead JJ Robinson (Mr Robinson's brother).
The bowls tournament was the focus of the day but participants and spectators also enjoyed a breakfast, a raffle, and entertainment in the evening.
"It exceeded our expectations. The atmosphere was fabulous," Angie Humphries, a driving force behind the event, said.
Mr Robinson himself said he had a "great day" and seeing so many people turn out for an event bearing his name "put a smile on my dial".
Through the raffle the event raised $4607 for the Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service, an organisation that has provided care to Mr Robinson.
"It was so much more than we thought we'd raise," Mrs Humphries said.
Club chief executive officer Mark Crossingham said the feedback from the event had been positive and thanked Mrs Humphries, the organising committee, sponsors and donors for making it happen.
Mrs Humphries and Mr Robinson gave special thanks to the club's bar staff for their "excellent job".
It is anticipated the day will be held annually.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
