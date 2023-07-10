Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wollongong bowls club's Decky Robinson Indigenous Day raises $4600 for Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 11 2023 - 9:56am, first published July 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Decky Robinson with the many bowlers who turned out for the inaugural bowls event that bears his name. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
Decky Robinson with the many bowlers who turned out for the inaugural bowls event that bears his name. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.

A new Wollongong bowls tournament held in honour of Keiraville resident Anthony 'Decky' Robinson has been hailed a success, attracting hundreds of people and raising over $4600 for the Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.