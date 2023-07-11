If you've been looking for a cheap way to entertain the family amid the cost of living crisis, Wollongong City Libraries may have the solution you've been looking for.
The Winter Book Sale is underway and all titles across all genres are 50 cents each.
Amid rising costs of power, rent and fuel, among others, and Illawarra's chefs sharing their favourite money-busting recipes, the sale of former library loan books has been a hit.
"We've seen a big interest from the community in the Winter Book Sale," a council spokeswoman said.
"Over 1000 books were sold across all seven library locations in the first few days of the sale. The good news is that we have many more books available, so we encourage residents seeking a bargain to drop in to their local library."
Children, youth and adult books are included in the sale, but the spokeswoman said so far adult fiction have been the most popular.
"Excess copies of bestselling titles from a range of popular authors have sold fast. We've also found that biographies and non-fiction books have also been popular," she said.
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery encouraged people to escape the cold and find their next great read, or five.
"This is a real bargain and we're expecting to sell out quickly. I suggest you make your way to your local library soon, to make the most of this opportunity. And if you can't spare the 50 cents, you can always borrow a book instead," he said.
The Winter Book Sale continues until Friday, July 14 at all seven Wollongong library locations.
All proceeds go to Friends of Wollongong City Libraries.
Wollongong City Libraries has seven locations:
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
