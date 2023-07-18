Scroll down for the full program ...
From crime novelists, to a renowned scientist and woman struggling with amnesia are part of the lineup of literary legends at the South Coast Writers Festival in August.
Over three days, the event will be filled with eclectic sessions from historical fiction to young adult novels, and delve into social issues like mental health, politics, creative practice, cultural belonging, and country.
Highlights include a discussion around why the average author gets paid $18,000 a year (with Meredith Jaffee, Kate Holden and more), renowned scientists Tim Flannery and Emma Flannery in conversation around the largest predator that every lived (the giant shark megalodon), a poetry showcase and a deep dive into Hollywood's fascinating 127-year history (with Castmates author Sam Twyford-Moore and director Graham Thornburn).
Another prominent guest includes Indira Naidoo, one of Australia's most popular broadcasters, who will engage in a thought-provoking discussion on Ritual, Nature, and Grace alongside poet Tamryn Bennett, the director of Red Room Poetry, and Sarah Nicholson, Festival director.
Sarah Ayoub will also appear with Sara M. Saleh to unpack Belonging and what it means to be 'Arab-Australian' in conversation with Zohra Aly.
Meantime, more than 50 per cent of the guests are local, including: Prime Minister Literary Award Winning Young-Adult writer Helena Fox, science writers Tim and Emma Flannery, plus Kate Scott who will chat with Susan McCreery about setting their novels in NSW coastal towns.
South Coast Writers Festival, August 17 - 20, Wollongong Town Hall and Wollongong Art Gallery. Tickets start at $22 and are on sale now, via: www.southcoastwriterscentre.org
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
