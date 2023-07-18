Authors Will Kostakis and Helena Fox appear in conversation to discuss writing their latest, warm, sad, funny, and gorgeous books for young adults. Helena's novel, The Quiet and the Loud, is a poignant exploration of the human experience, and the healing that takes place when we find the courage to give voice to our stories. Will's semi-autobiographical book, We Could Be Something, follows two 17 year-old boys who each face challenges while working out their identity. Helena and Will reflect on the pains and pleasures of writing teen experience. 11:15am - 12:15pm in The Ocean Room of Wollongong Town Hall.