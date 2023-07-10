Firefighters remain at the scene of a large factory fire that broke out in Bomaderry on Monday afternoon, as the wreckage continues to smoulder.
One hundred and ten firefighters from both Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW Rural Fire Service, plus 20 trucks, were at the Railway Street factory at the peak of the fire.
It was called in about 3.15pm and by the time firefighters arrived, the building was already engulfed in flames.
The deep-seated fire has since been contained but remains smouldering on Tuesday morning, with the flames continuing to flare up.
Fire investigators will be at the scene today but investigations cannot take place until they can gain safe access to the building, which in addition to the flare-ups is also at risk of collapse.
As a result, the cause of the blaze remains unknown.
The area was closed to traffic with a road block set up by police at the intersection of Cambewarra Road and Railway Street, Bomaderry.
A grass fire also broke out nearby and forced the closure of the rail line for a short time.
FR NSW HAZMAT crews were also at the site, testing water run-off and working with the Environment Protection Authority.
The fire produced a thick plume of smoke, visible across the greater Nowra-Bomaderry area.
The building was the Cottee Jersey factory, which manufactured powdered milk products, and it contained both powdered milk and storage materials.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
