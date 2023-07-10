Illawarra Mercury
Bomaderry powdered milk factory fully engulfed by fire

Natalie Croxon
Jorja McDonnell
By Natalie Croxon, and Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 10 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:20pm
FRNSW and NSWRFS crews are on scene at a large factory fire on Railway st, Bomaderry. Picture courtesy of NSW RFS - Shoalhaven Facebook page
More than 100 firefighters and 20 trucks are at the scene of a large fire that has broken out in a Bomaderry powdered milk factory.

