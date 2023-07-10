Frightening dashcam video has captured the moment a P-plater turned onto the wrong side of Shellharbour Road, narrowly escaping serious consequences.
Greg Murphy, on the road for work late Monday night, couldn't believe his eyes when the blue hatchback turned in front of him, right into oncoming traffic in an 80kmh zone.
"I was working, security patrol, and it all just unfolded in front of me," he told the Mercury.
Although the vehicle was not being driven erratically, Mr Murphy said he didn't think the situation would "end well" - his quick thinking helped end the harrowing situation.
"I knew the driver realised she was on the wrong side but hesitated to drive over the median strip so I slowed down, hit the hazard light so no traffic came up ... and she changed lanes," he said.
Mr Murphy uploaded the video to social media several hours after the incident, with the caption "oh gawd, struth" - a phrase possibly to be repeated by many viewers to come.
He said the incident may have been due to the "inexperience" of the driver.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
