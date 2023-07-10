Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Dashcam video on Shellharbour Road shows P-plater narrowly miss head-on traffic

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 11 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frightening dashcam video has captured the moment a P-plater turned onto the wrong side of Shellharbour Road, narrowly escaping serious consequences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.