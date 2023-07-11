The Australian String Quartet is visiting Wollongong for the first time and teaming up with local musicians for their inaugural concert.
Wollongong Art Gallery will host the ASQ and members of Steel City Strings for a night of classical delights on Thursday July 25.
The members of the Australian String Quartet will be privileged to perform on centuries old string instruments - a matched set of Guadagnini instruments handcrafted by Giovanni Battista Guadagnini between c.1743 -1784 in Turin and Piacenza, Italy.
Dale Barltrop plays a 1784 Guadagnini Violin, Turin; Francesca Hiew plays a 1748-49 Guadagnini Violin, Piacenza; Christopher Cartlidge plays a 1783 Guadagnini Viola, Turin; Michael Dahlenburg plays a c.1743 Guadagnini Violoncello, Piacenza, 'Ngeringa'.
These exquisite instruments were brought together through the vision of Ulrike Klein AO and are on loan to the ASQ for their exclusive use through the generosity of Ukaria.
Meantime, Steel City Strings quartet, Kyle Little (violin), Monique Zieglaar (violin), Adrian Davies (viola) and Karella Mitchell (cello) will perform a smelter-hot selection of works including the foot-stomping, blues-infused Voodoo Dolls by Jessie Montgomery, Stephan Koncz's riff on Erik Satie's famous Gymnopedie with A New Satiesfaction, and Elena Kats-Chernin's moving musical memoir of lost love, Cinque Forme d'Amore.
Collections:ASQxSCS by the Australian String Quartet and Steel City Strings Quartet, Thursday July 25, Wollongong Art Gallery. Tickets via: https://steelcitystrings.com.au/events-calendar/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
